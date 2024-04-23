Former Wisconsin star linebacker joins Baylor coaching staff

Former Wisconsin star linebacker Chris Orr has accepted a position on Dave Aranda’s Baylor coaching staff.

This move means Orr officially retires from professional football. He spent the last few years with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL. That move followed a brief stint with the Carolina Panthers after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Related: Wisconsin football 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker

Orr’s LinkedIn page lists his position at Baylor as ‘Assistant Linebackers Coach.’

He joins a Baylor program led by Aranda — Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator from 2013-2015. Aranda and Orr overlapped during the linebacker’s freshman season in 2015.

Orr’s Wisconsin career finished in 2019 after 188 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 15.0 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and eight pass deflections.

Wisconsin Football Leader Chris Orr has officially joined Dave Aranda’s staff at Baylor One to keep an eye on for the future pic.twitter.com/Q4L5OMC9Qg — IKE Badgers Podcast (@IKE_Badgers) April 22, 2024

He now begins a coaching career that predictably starts thanks to a Wisconsin connection. Wisconsin has a new coaching staff in place, but Orr ending up on the Badgers staff wouldn’t be a surprise.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire