A former Wisconsin safety has a new NFL home

Former Wisconsin wide receiver, cornerback and safety Natrell Jamerson has a new NFL home, as he was recently signed by the New Orleans Saints.

Jamerson is back with the team that drafted him back in 2018, that after playing 21 total games in three years with three different teams.

The former Badger was most recently cut by the Panthers after spending much of the 2020 season on their practice squad.

Jamerson will now take his 21 career games, 13 total tackles, 11 solo tackles, 2 assists and one pass defended to New Orleans as he looks to make a late push for a roster spot.

