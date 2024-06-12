Former Wisconsin safety to appear in 2024 UFL Championship Game

Former Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson will represent the San Antonio Brahmas in the 2024 UFL Championship game on June 16.

Staged at the Dome of America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, the title game will determine the champion of the 2024 UFL season. The USFL Conference winner, the Birmingham Stallions, will square off against the NXL Conference victor Brahmas.

The match will mark the first-ever UFL Championship after the XFL-USFL merger, which occurred prior to the 2024 campaign. The Stallions own both the 2022 and 2023 USFL titles while the Arlington Renegades captured the 2023 XFL championship.

Following a successful high school football tenure at University of Detroit Jesuit, Nelson represented the Badgers for five seasons at safety. Following a redshirt freshman season in 2018, Nelson appeared in at least one contest for four consecutive seasons with UW.

The Detroit, Michigan native graduated in 2020 with 127 tackles, 11.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack, 4 interceptions and 16 pass breakups in 28 starts at safety. He was named a consensus All-Big Ten honorable mention after starting all 13 matches at safety and posting 60 tackles.

In San Antonio’s conference title game, Nelson registered six tackles in a 25-15 upset victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks on June 9. He recorded 27 tackles on the year prior to the postseason triumph.

