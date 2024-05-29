Former Wisconsin running back ranked in top 5 in NFL by PFF

The 2024 NFL season is still many months away, but Pro Football Focus released its top 32 running backs this week, listing a former Wisconsin Badgers football star in the top five.

Jonathan Taylor, currently with the Colts, was ranked as the third best running back in the NFL by PFF. Entering his fifth season in the league, Taylor is coming off of a 2023 campaign in which he compiled 741 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground while also adding 153 receiving yards and a touchdown on 19 catches over 10 contests.

Taylor was dealing with an ankle injury and a contract dispute early in the season last year, but his production still remained rather impressive in the games he appeared in.

Operating in an offense with dual-threat quarterback Anthony Richardson, the running back could be in for a big year. Only Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry were ranked higher ahead of the 2024 season by PFF.

Running back rankings that everyone will agree onhttps://t.co/ixeUCWo63G — PFF (@PFF) May 29, 2024

