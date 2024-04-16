Former Wisconsin running back continues to impress before NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft will begin next Thursday night (April 25) in Detroit and former Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen continues to impress.

After three consecutive seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards in Madison, Allen will be moving on to the next level. What makes him so impressive as an athlete is his shear strength, which he has consistently put on tape dating all the way back to his high school days in Fond Du Lac.

Allen has been compared to NFL star Derrick Henry throughout his career and the two of them were even spotted working out together earlier this month.

The running back remains projected to be a mid-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft.

