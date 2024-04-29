Former Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen sets new NFL record

The New York Jets picked former Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen in the fourth round (134th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft, setting a new mark for the youngest current player in the league.

Allen is the first NFL player in the league’s history to be born in 2004, which continues a storyline that has been brewing in Madison, Wisconsin for years.

The running back reclassified prior to his junior year of high school in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, ultimately graduating a year early and making his Badgers debut in 2021 as a 17-year-old. Born in late January of 2004, Allen won’t turn 21 until the conclusion of the 2024 regular season.

Allen recorded over 3,000 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns over his three seasons with Wisconsin and he’ll now be paired with Breece Hall in New York’s backfield in 2024.

Oh, and by the way, Aaron Rodgers was drafted in 2005, a little over a year after Allen was BORN.

iTunes and Facebook were created before he was born 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IbERFZTzWt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 29, 2024

