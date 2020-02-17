Former Wisconsin receiver Marcus Randle El charged with two counts of homicide

Former Wisconsin wide receiver Marcus Randle El has been charged in a double homicide. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images). (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Former Wisconsin Badgers receiver Marcus Randle El has been charged with two counts of homicide, according to the Associated Press.

Randle El, 33, is being charged in connection to the deaths of two people in Janesville, Wisconsin. Seairaha Winchester, 30, and Brittany McAdory, 27, were shot multiple times. They were found Monday, taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Randle El turned himself in to police on Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Evidence has revealed Randle El was in the area when McAdory and Winchester were shot. Randle El reportedly planned to meet with them, according to police. Randle El is also accused of taking the SUV McAdory and Winchester were driving. That SUV was found 30 minutes away from Randle El’s home in Illinois.

Randle El is currently on parole after allegedly abducting his daughter at gunpoint, according to NBC 15 in Madison, Wisconsin.

According to online court records, Randle El was out of jail on parole at the time of the murders. He was in jail stemming from an incident in 2014. Randle El allegedly abducted his daughter at gunpoint in Cook County, Illinois. He was convicted of home invasion with a dangerous weapon, and sentenced to six years in prison in 2016.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, he was released on parole in October of 2018.

Randle El, who played at Wisconsin from 2004 to 2007, is the brother of former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El. Antwaan was a star quarterback at Indiana before playing nine seasons in the NFL.

Marcus Randle El has not confessed to the crime. Police are still searching for the murder weapon, and have encouraged anyone with information related to the murders call the Janesville Police Department

More from Yahoo Sports: