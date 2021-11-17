A former Wisconsin RB signs with Minnesota Vikings practice squad

Another former Wisconsin Badger running back has made his way back to the NFL. Wisconsin native Garrett Groshek signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad on Tuesday morning after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft and spending the summer with the Las Vegas Raiders in training camp.

The Vikings are listing Groshek as a fullback, and he will hope to make a solid impression in a practice squad role.

Groshek started his Badger career as a walk-on, appearing in 14 games as a redshirt freshman during the 2017 season. His Wisconsin career spanned from 2017-2020, as he took on a lead running back role by necessity late into his senior campaign. In 41 games at Wisconsin, he totaled 235 carries for 1,116 yards.