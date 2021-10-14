Former Wisconsin RB Jalen Berger officially enters the transfer portal

Ben Kenney
·1 min read

Former Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger was dismissed from the football program earlier this week. The move was made after Berger played in three of Wisconsin’s five games and carried the ball only 24 times.

Berger led the team in rushing in 2020 as a true freshman, though reportedly didn’t react well to Wisconsin bringing in former Clemson running back Chez Mellusi during the offseason.

The former four-star recruit has now officially entered the NCAA transfer portal. He will begin the recruiting process and search for a new program to play out his remaining years of eligibility.

Related: Five keys to a Wisconsin victory over Army on Saturday

A few destinations make some sense for Berger:

  • Rutgers, which is his home state school and was in the running to land him during his recruiting process

  • Kentucky—where former Wisconsin RB coach John Settle now coaches running backs

