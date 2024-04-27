Former Wisconsin RB Isaac Guerendo selected by San Francisco 49ers in 2024 NFL draft

Former Wisconsin Badgers running back Isaac Guerendo was selected with the No. 129 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Guerendo transferred to Louisville after four years with the Badgers. He was a breakout performer for the Cardinals during the 2023 campaign, rushing for 810 yards and 11 touchdowns on 132 carries.

He joins a 49ers team that is coming off a Super Bowl loss in the 2023 season. The team is led by running back Christian McCaffery, but Guerendo’s speed should give him a consistent role.

Guerendo did not go directly from Wisconsin to the NFL draft, but he’s still the second former Badger selected, following Tanor Bortolini to the Indianapolis Colts. Former Badger running back Braelon Allen figures to be the other former Wisconsin player selected.

Louisville RB Isaac Guerendo to the #49ers. pic.twitter.com/9TD8orZERH — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 27, 2024

