Former Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen leads nation in one significant stat since 2021

Former Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen leads all Power Five running backs with 2,182 rushing yards after contact since 2021.

The Badger star burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2021, rushing for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns in only nine starts. Injuries and an inconsistent offense plagued Allen for the rest of his career, as he wasn’t able to equal those totals in either of his next two collegiate seasons.

But if Allen’s college career was defined by one thing, it would be picking up yards after early contact. For reference, the 2,182 after-contact yards make up 62% of his career rushing yards.

Braelon Allen: 2,182 Rush Yards AFTER Contact Since 2021 🔴 Leads All Power Five Running Backs pic.twitter.com/1d85NYxNdi — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 2, 2024

Allen enters the NFL Draft after rushing for 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns during his college career. Those marks have him ranked No. 9 on Wisconsin’s all-time rushing yards leaderboard.

All early draft projections have Allen as an early-to-mid-Day-3 prospect.

