Former Wisconsin quarterback one of the top 2025 NFL draft QB prospects

Former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz was ranked No, 4 overall in ProFootballFocus’ recent ranking of the 2025 NFL draft’s top 10 quarterback prospects.

The ranking came from PFF lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema. It listed the former Badgers along with Texas A&M’s Connor Weigman, Georgia’s Carson Beck, Colorado’s Shadeur Sanders, Kansas’ Jalon Daniels, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, Houston’s Donovan Smith and Arizona’s Noah Fifita.

Mertz is entering his second season with the Florida Gators after transferring from Wisconsin at the end of the 2022 season. His 2023 campaign in Gainesville included 2,903 passing yards and 20 touchdowns over 11.

Unfortunately for Mertz, he suffered a broken collarbone toward the end of the year and missed the team’s regular season finale against Florida State. The Gators finished the year with a 5-7 overall record.

The Overland Park, Kansas native will likely finish his collegiate career after the 2024-25 season, which will be his sixth at the NCAA Division I level.

Top 10 Quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft🎯 (Via: @TampaBayTre) pic.twitter.com/9ardvq07IV — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 7, 2024

Mertz started 32 games at quarterback for the Badgers from 2020-2022 and left Madison his with a 19-13 overall record as a starter, tied for sixth-best in program history.

Wisconsin graduate transfer Tyler Van Dyke (Miami-FL) is poised to start for UW this fall with redshirt sophomore Braedyn Locke projected to play second fiddle. This will be offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s second season with the Badgers employing an air raid-style offense.

It will be worth monitoring how Mertz’s production compares to Van Dyke once the season kicks off this fall.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire