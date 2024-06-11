Former Wisconsin quarterback notches NIL deal with Mercedes-Benz dealership

It’s a new era in collegiate sports and athletes are now reaping the benefits of their name, image and likeness. That is most recently seen with Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz, who inked a partnership with Mercedes-Benz of Gainesville on Monday.

Mertz is entering his second season as the starting quarterback at Florida under head coach Billy Napier after spending the first four years of his college career with Wisconsin.

He produced 2,903 passing yards and 20 touchdowns through the air in his first campaign with the Gators, both of which were career highs for the quarterback.

In terms of the deal with Mercedes-Benz, it’s the second agreement that Mertz has struck with a car dealership in the last two years, also inking a partnership with Essential Motors NJ in February of 2023.

Over in Madison, the Badgers will be entering their second straight season with a new starting quarterback, choosing between grad-transfer Tyler Van Dyke (Miami-FL) and redshirt sophomore Braedyn Locke.

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz has inked an NIL partnership with Mercedes-Benz of Gainesville. He's repped by Equity Sports. He threw for 2,903 yards and 20 touchdowns with just three interceptions in 2023. via @PeteNakos_: https://t.co/0iL9mpftZ1 pic.twitter.com/T7JZDzSeHj — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) June 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire