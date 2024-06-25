Former Wisconsin quarterback makes NFL’s Seattle Seahawks Mount Rushmore

Former Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson was included in the NFL’s Mount Rushmore for all-time Seattle Seahawks last week.

The 10-year Seahawk earned a spot alongside future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner (ILB), and current Hall of Famers Walter Jones (LT) and Steve Largent (WR).

After four All-ACC-caliber seasons at North Carolina State University, Wilson became a Wisconsin Badger in 2011. Wilson set the school record for career completion percentage in his only season in Madison, plus captured the Big Ten Quarterback of the year award. He then entered the 2012 NFL draft.

The Seattle Seahawks selected the standout with the 75th overall pick in the 2012 draft. Wilson went on to deliver the franchise its first title with a route over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. He would make another Super Bowl appearance in 2014 and nine Pro Bowls in 10 seasons as Seattle’s starting quarterback.

Following his nine Pro Bowls and pair of Super Bowl appearances with Seattle, Wilson landed with the Denver Broncos to begin the 2022-23 campaign. Despite posting a respectable 98.0 passer rating a year ago, Broncos brass elected to trade the Virginia native to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson will now battle for the starting job with former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields ahead of the Steelers’ quest for another winning season.

Nonetheless, Wilson’s career-defining moments during Seattle’s playoff runs elevate his status as one of the NFC West’s most accomplished quarterbacks of the 21st century. He will look to add another chapter to his 12-year career with a resurgence under head coach Mike Tomlin.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire