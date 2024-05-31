Former Wisconsin quarterback leads one of ProFootballFocus top QB rooms entering 2024

Former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz leads the Florida Gators quarterback room to a No. 7 rating in ProFootballFocus’ QB room ranking entering 2024. Mertz is entering his second campaign in Gainesville, returning following a productive 2023 campaign.

The quarterback compiled 2,903 passing yards and 20 touchdowns over 11 games last season, excelling to put up career-best numbers across the board with the Gators. The 2024 campaign will be his sixth overall college campaign before he’ll likely look to go pro thereafter.

Also in the QB room will be freshman DJ Lagway, a former five-star and top overall quarterback in the class of 2024. It’s possible that if Mertz gets off to a slow start, Lagway could be the next in line.

In regards to the Badgers quarterbacks, graduate transfer Tyler Van Dyke (Miami-FL) and redshirt sophomore Braedyn Locke are the two players in a position to start in 2024 in what will be the second season with Phil Longo’s air raid offense in Madison.

1. Georgia

10. Missouri Top 10 QB Rooms in College Football Ahead of the 2024 Season⬇️https://t.co/yp7juu1eZc — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire