Former Wisconsin QB/TE lands new head coaching job

Former Wisconsin quarterback and tight end Sean Lewis was named the head coach at San Diego State earlier this week.

The former Badger had spent the year at Colorado with Deion Sanders, that after a highly-successful run at Kent State from 2018-2022.

Lewis played at Wisconsin from 2005-2007. ESPN says he recorded one career catch for seven yards. He joined the program in the class of 2004 as a three-star pro-style quarterback.

Lewis is now viewed as one of the up-and-coming coaches in the sport and one of the brightest offensive minds. It is widely accepted that Kent State is one of the worst jobs in the country, yet Lewis took it to the MAC Championship in 2021.

Now after a disastrous year in Colorado (which wasn’t his doing), Lewis has a new job.

