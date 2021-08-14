Former Wisconsin QB Jack Coan named Notre Dame’s starter

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly took to Twitter earlier today to name former Badger Jack Coan as his team’s starting quarterback for the 2021 season.

Jack Coan will be our starting QB. All three quarterbacks distinguished themselves in the spring and preseason camp. Clearly, each has the skills necessary to lead, but Jack proved to be more consistent and therefore, going into our opener, gives us the best chance for success. — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) August 14, 2021

The news doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as Coan took years of experience and solid play to South Bend. But it is a headline to note for the 2021 Wisconsin Badgers, as they are set to play Notre Dame on September 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

That experience at Wisconsin came in relief of an injured Alex Hornibrook in 2018 and as the starter in 2019, finishing the team’s 10-4 2019 campaign with 2727 yards, 69.6 percent completion, 18 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

He won the battle against sophomore Drew Pyne and freshman Tyler Buchner.

We are now just 42 days away from Coan’s reunion with Wisconsin, a reunion that is now sure to see him start under center for Notre Dame.

