Former Wisconsin QB Jack Coan joins new professional football league for 2024

Former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan has found a home in the Canadian Football League for the 2024 season.

He enters that season, his third as a professional, as the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ third-string quarterback.

The Roughriders’ began their 2024 campaign on Saturday, June 8 with with a 29-21 win over the Edmonton Elks. Coan did not appear in the contest.

The multi-year starter for the Badgers turned professional after the 2021 college football season. He was starting under center for Notre Dame at that point after transferring from the Badgers after the 2020 season.

Coan went undrafted during the 2022 NFL draft before spending the 2022 NFL season on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad. He then bounced to the XFL for the 2023 season, and has now found a new home in Canada.

The veteran quarterback threw for 3,278 total yards with 23 touchdowns and 8 interceptions over 19 games in 2018 and 2019 with the Badgers. He led the team to a strong 10-4 record in 2019, the two losses coming against an all-time great Ohio State team and one against the Justin Herbert-led Oregon Ducks.

Open season for the season opener. FULL POSITION CHART | https://t.co/6TtOroHCVI pic.twitter.com/U1w2CJW1rA — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) June 7, 2024

Coan’s numbers with Wisconsin in 2019 — 69.6% completion, 2,727 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions — were the program’s best from a starting quarterback since Russell Wilson’s legendary 2011 season.

The accomplished college quarterback has struggled to excel as a professional. It’s possible this stop in Canada is what he needs to kickstart his career.

