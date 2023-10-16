Former Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz had a huge day in Florida’s win over South Carolina

Former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is starting to turn some non-believers out in Gainesville, Florida. The former Badger has the Florida Gators at 5-2 on the season and was stellar in the team’s 41-39 win over South Carolina on Saturday.

He finished off the win with a line of 30/48 passing, 423 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. The performance brought his season numbers up to 76.2% passing, 1897 yards, 8.5 yards-per-attempt, 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Given the current state of the sport where numerous transfer quarterbacks have turned into busts, Mertz is becoming one of the best portal additions of the offseason.

His touchdown pass to Ricky Pearsall Saturday was the difference between a win and a loss for the Gators:

Graham Mertz ladies and gentlemen. 30/48

423 yds

3 TD And the game-winner to Pearsall. Legacy game for Mertz. #Gators

pic.twitter.com/yyoVF5aTa2 — Big Will Levenson (@BigWillLevenson) October 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire