A former Wisconsin QB has college football’s third-highest completion percentage through four weeks

Former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is playing some good football at his new home in the SEC.

The Florida quarterback has the team at 3-1 and ranked No. 23 in the nation through four weeks. Its Week 3 win over Tennessee featured good quarterback play, but also had Mertz at the top of the national headlines for another reason.

Now onto Week 5 the former Wisconsin QB has completed 77.8% of his passes for 951 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. The sky-high completion percentage is good enough to rank No. 3 in the nation at this point in the season.

The full leaderboard: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, Oregon QB Bo Nix, Mertz, Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. That is terrific company for Mertz as he looks to take advantage of his final collegiate season.

