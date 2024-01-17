Former Wisconsin outside linebacker commits to a Mountain West school

Former Wisconsin linebacker Kaden Johnson announced his transfer commitment to Nevada earlier today.

Johnson had entered the portal on January 5th. He had previously joined the Wisconsin program as a four-star recruit and No. 1 player from Minnesota in the class of 2020. His career in Madison ended up being largely uneventful, as he recorded only 29 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack in his three years of playing time.

The veteran linebacker joins a Nevada program that is fresh off consecutive 2-10 seasons under head coach Ken Wilson. Wilson was fired at the end of the 2023 season, leading to the recent hire of Jeff Choate to lead the program.

Johnson is one of numerous Wisconsin defenders to enter the transfer portal this season. There are now only three — OLB Ross Gengler, CB Amaun Williams and DE Tommy Brunner — that are yet to commit to a new school.

God is good! Thankful for the opportunity, let’s get to work 🐺‼️ pic.twitter.com/2QE4DDoBnw — Kaden Johnson (@KadenJohnson9) January 17, 2024

