Former Wisconsin OT Rob Havenstein receives low grade by PFF entering 2024 NFL season

Former Wisconsin and current Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein was ranked No. 22 overall in ProFootballFocus’ recent ranking of all 32 NFL offensive tackles entering the 2024 season.

PFF’s latest ranking projects the former Badger in the bottom third of the NFL’s offensive tackle cohort for 2024-25. Havenstein, a nine-year NFL veteran with the Los Angeles Rams, is ranked behind players including the New York Jets’ Morgan Moses, Denver’s Garett Bolles, Baltimore’s Ronnie Stanley and Buffalo’s Dion Dawkins.

Following a down year in 2022, Havenstein posted a PFF overall grade over 79.0 in 2023. His 85.6 run-blocking grade ranked fourth for players eligible at his position.

The former First-team All-America selection at UW is entering his tenth NFL campaign with the Rams after being selected No. 57 overall in the 2015 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-8, 330-pound tackle was a member of Los Angeles’ 2021-22 Super Bowl-winning group. He has started 130 games at tackle with the Rams and played in a career-best 17 contests in 2022.

As one of the longest tenured Badgers in the NFL, Havenstein matched a school record with 54 career games played and helped UW set a school record for total offense at 480.8 yards per game during his fourth season in Madison in 2013.

With the emergence of running back Kyren Williams, creativity of head coach Sean McVay and the need to protect an aging Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles, the Rams’ offensive line will certainly need to perform in a top-heavy NFC West.

