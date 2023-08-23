Former Wisconsin OLB putting up great PFF grades in NFL debut

Former Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig is having a heck of a preseason debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He has tallied 22 pass-rushing snaps in two games of action. In that time he’s registered four pressures, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble. Falling to the fourth round after those around the NFL struggled to find a position for him on the defense, the former Badger star now gets to learn from one of the greatest rushers of this generation in T.J. Watt. It’s a pretty good situation.

The results are already so impressive that there is no rookie defender selected after the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft having a better preseason than Herbig. That may seem impressive to those who allowed the former Wisconsin EDGE to fall to the fourth round. It isn’t impressive to those who watched him play in college, it’s expected.

The highest-graded Day 2 & 3 rookie defender this preseason: 🟡 Steelers rookie Nick Herbig – 90.6 🟡 Draft steal? 👀 pic.twitter.com/L4p4RTA5nv — PFF (@PFF) August 22, 2023

