Former Wisconsin OL Logan Bruss suffers season ending injury

After a promising start to his NFL career, Los Angeles Rams’ top draft pick and former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss will miss his entire rookie season due to suffering a torn ACL and MCL in Friday’s preseason loss to the Houston Texans, according to a report from Greg Beacham.

Bruss, a Wisconsin native, was selected with the 104th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft and was competing for the starting right guard spot during camp.

Here’s what Rams’ head coach Sean McVay has to say about Bruss’ injury:

“Number one, it’s a real shame for a kid that’s worked really hard and puts a lot into this game,” McVay said. “I think that’s the one thing that – the first thing, sometimes we have an inclination (that) is, okay, well how does this affect the football team? But how does it affect the person? You want to keep being more empathetic and more understanding, and this is a guy that loves football. We obviously draft him with the confidence that he could be a guy that could potentially contribute for us this year. Unfortunately, now, as a result of what’s occurred, that won’t be the case, but put your arm around him, you help him attack the rehab the right way, and I trust that he’s going to do everything in his power to come back better next year than he was this year.”

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire