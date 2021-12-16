Former Wisconsin OL Kayden Lyles commits to an ACC school

Former Wisconsin starting offensive lineman Kayden Lyles committed to Florida State earlier this morning.

Lyles entered the transfer portal after playing in 29 games in a Badger uniform leading up to the 2021 season. Those 29 games included 15 starts, both along the offensive and defensive lines.

The former four-star recruit lost the starting center job to Joe Tippmann entering this season and entered the portal after only seeing occasional time on the field.

Lyles joins a Florida State team that went 5-7 this season. It was also recently in the national news yesterday, as the nation’s No. 1 recruit flipped last minute from the Seminoles to Jackson State.