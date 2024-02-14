Former Wisconsin offensive coordinator retained by new Commanders staff

The Washington Commanders are keeping former Wisconsin offensive coordinator Bobby Engram as their wide receivers coach, according to a report from the Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala.

Engram was Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022 as the Paul Chryst era came to an end. Most of his coaching career has been at the NFL level, including as the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach in 2012-2013, the Baltimore Ravens wide receivers coach from 2014-2018, the Ravens tight ends coach from 2019-2021 and now the Washington Commanders wide receivers coach from 2023 to today.

The decision was made as Dan Quinn works to hire his new staff in Washington, taking over for Ron Rivera after he was fired after the team’s 4-13 2023 season.

The Commanders are keeping Bobby Engram as their WRs coach, per sources. Like Tavita Pritchard, Engram was well-liked by players and did draw interest from other teams. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 13, 2024

Engram’s legacy at Wisconsin is mostly tied to the struggles at the start of the 2022 season which led to Chryst’s firing. That, and online conspiracies that offseason about whether the Badgers had a real shot to land future Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

His one-year stop at Wisconsin is his only experience as an offensive coordinator in his young coaching career.

