Former Wisconsin men’s hockey player among Big Ten alums in NHL Stanley Cup Final

Former Wisconsin men’s hockey left wing Dylan Holloway is one of five Big Ten alums to reach the Stanley Cup Final this summer.

The 6-foot-1, 206-pounder will represent the Edmonton Oilers during their 2024 title run. Pitted against the Florida Panthers, the Edmonton Oilers laced up for game one on Saturday night in Sunrise, Florida.

Holloway will share the ice with fellow conference alumni Zach Hyman, William Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich and Kyle Okposo. Hyman, Lockwood and Samoskevich represented the University of Michigan during their collegiate tenures, and Okposo attended the University of Minnesota before making the jump to the NHL.

Drafted 14th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, Holloway played his final season at UW in 2020-21. The same season, he earned a First-Team All-Big Ten nod and was named a Top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as a sophomore.

Good luck to our @bigten alums in the Stanley Cup Finals. 🏒🏆#B1GHockey pic.twitter.com/yGO4OLRgvH — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) June 8, 2024

Holloway appeared in 58 games during his two years in Madison and totaled 19 goals, 33 assists and 52 points from 2019-21.

Through two NHL seasons, the Bragg Creek, Alberta native has registered 18 points in 89 career games in Edmonton. He has scored three goals in 18 playoff games for the Oilers this postseason.

