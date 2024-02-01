Former Wisconsin linebacker impressing at Shrine Bowl practice

Former Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta is off to a strong start at Shrine Bowl practice.

The two-year starter in Madison intercepted former Kentucky and NC State quarterback Devin Leary during a practice session earlier this week, that right after recovering a fumble on the previous play.

Njongmeta is currently projected to go undrafted, though his stock has risen quite a bit since the 2023 season concluded.

The inside linebacker is hoping to make the next level after appearing in 28 games during his Wisconsin career, during which he recorded 158 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and one interception.

He and former Wisconsin and Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo are the two former Badgers at the Shrine Bowl this year.

Good read and recognition here from @BadgerFootball LB Maema for the INT pic.twitter.com/1bGdHfCpTn — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 29, 2024

Have a day, @BadgerFootball LB Maema Njongmeta! Great pick in coverage in team session, undercutting a Devin Leary throw. Also had a fumble recovery one snap before. Really strong day after a slow start to the week. — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) January 29, 2024

