Former Wisconsin LB Joe Schobert signs with new NFL team

Former Wisconsin linebacker Joe Schobert officially has a new NFL home. After spending the first four years of his career in Cleveland and then having short stints with the Jaguars and Steelers, he is headed to play with a number of former Badgers stars in Denver.

Schobert joins the Broncos at a time where they need depth at the linebacker position. The massive offseason news out of Denver also included a former Badger, as Russell Wilson headed to the Broncos.

Schobert was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, and Big Ten Linebacker of the Year while at Wisconsin in 2015.

The #Broncos are signing veteran LB Joe Schobert, source said, some important help at a key spot. Schobert, who starred for the #Browns and most recently was with the #Steelers, recently tried out in Denver. He helps fill the void created by an injury to Jonas Griffith. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2022

