Former Wisconsin LB Joe Schobert signs with new NFL team

Asher Low and Dillon Graff
·1 min read
Former Wisconsin linebacker Joe Schobert officially has a new NFL home. After spending the first four years of his career in Cleveland and then having short stints with the Jaguars and Steelers, he is headed to play with a number of former Badgers stars in Denver.

Schobert joins the Broncos at a time where they need depth at the linebacker position. The massive offseason news out of Denver also included a former Badger, as Russell Wilson headed to the Broncos.

Schobert was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, and Big Ten Linebacker of the Year while at Wisconsin in 2015.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

