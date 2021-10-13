A former Wisconsin LB earns NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors

After coming up with the biggest play of the Eagles’ 21-18 win over the Panthers on Sunday, former Wisconsin LB T.J. Edwards was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Late in the fourth quarter with his Philadelphia team trailing by one score, Edwards blocked the first punt of his NFL career to give the Eagles excellent field position for what turned into the game-winning drive. The Big Ten actually swept NFC awards in Week 5, as Michigan’s Tom Brady took home NFC Offensive Player of the Week and Ohio State’s Marshon Lattimore was awarded defensive honors.

Edwards had a pair of solo tackles and three assisted tackles to go along with his blocked punt in the win.