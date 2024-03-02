A former Wisconsin high school standout helped Illinois beat the Badgers on an emotional day

Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit fouls Illinois forward Marcus Domask during the first half Saturday at the Kohl Center.

MADISON – Marcus Domask and Terrence Shannon Jr. proved to be nearly unstoppable Saturday at the Kohl Center.

As a result, Wisconsin was unable to stop a late-season slide with a much-needed victory.

Domask, a graduate of Waupun High School who transferred to Illinois after four seasons at Southern Illinois, scored from inside and outside and finished with a game-high 31 points.

Shannon added 23 to help the Illinois hold off UW, 91-83, on a day Howard Moore made his first public appearance since being injured in a tragic auto accident in 2019.

Box score: Illinois 91, Wisconsin 83

Domask (15.5 ppg) scored 13 in the opening half never slowed down. A 26.9% three-point shooter, he hit 4 of 6 three-pointers and 12 of 21 shots overall.

Shannon (21.9 ppg, 47.7% shooting) was coming off a 29-point performance against Minnesota, his 13th game this season with at least 20 points. Shannon scored 14 in the first half Saturday. He hit 3 of 6 three-pointers and 8 of 9 free throws as the Illini were 24 of 30 from the line.

Coleman Hawkins, averaging 14.6 points and shooting 40.7% from three-point range in league play, added 13 points and seven rebounds.

The change of the calendar to March from February did not help the Badgers (18-11, 10-8) who went 2-6 in February.

UW dropped back into a tie for fourth place in the Big Ten with Nebraska (20-9, 10-8). The Cornhuskers host Rutgers on Sunday.

Illinois (22-7, 13-5) extended its winning streak against UW to seven games.

Tyler Wahl led UW with 20 points and seven rebounds. Max Klesmit added 16, Chucky Hepburn 15 and AJ Storr 13. Steven Crowl was limited to 14 minutes because of foul trouble and finished with four points and four rebounds. John Blackwell added seven before fouling out.

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. fouls Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn during the first half Saturday.

Five Illinois players scored during a 12-0 run as the Illini turned a 25-19 deficit into a 31-25 lead with 4 minutes 36 seconds left in the first half.

The Badgers missed four shots and turned the ball over three times during that span.

After a Wisconsin timeout with 4:30 left, Wahl scored in the lane so stop the run and settle UW.

The Badgers trailed, 39-32, when Carter Gilmore converted a three-point play with 1:05 left. Blackwell’s basket cut the deficit to 39-37 with 31 seconds left and neither team scored after that.

The Illini scored on their first two possessions of the second half to take a 44-37 lead and Crowl picked up his third foul, with 18:47 left.

Storr scored four points in an 8-1 UW run, however, and the Badgers were back within 47-45 with 16:15 left.

Wahl scored on back-to-back possessions to help UW take a 49-47 lead. The Illini took the lead back on a three-pointer by Hawkins. Two free throws by Dain Dainja gave the Illini a 52-49 lead.

Hepburn countered with back-to-back steals. The first led to a three-pointer by Klesmit for a tie. The second led to Klesmit being fouled on a drive with 11:06 left. Klesmit hit both free throws for a 54-52 lead.

Both offenses started scoring at will but the Illini used a 7-0 run over a span of just 50 seconds to take a 66-59 lead.

Shannon hit a jumper and then Klesmit missed a forced jumper in the lane. Domask buried a three-pointer – his fourth of the game – for a 64-59 lead.

Then after Storr air-balled a forced three-pointer, Justin Harmon (10 points) scored on a drive off a feed from Domask for the seven-point lead.

Timeout UW with 8:16 left.

UW rallied and forged a 68-68 tie on a three-pointer by Blackwell with 5:44 left but Illinois quickly countered.

Domask scored inside and after Blackwell missed an open three-pointer, Shannon hit two free throws for a 72-68 lead.

After Wahl missed the first of bonus free throws and Hepburn hit just 1 of 2 attempts, Blackwell fouled out going for a rebound with 3:54 left.

Crowl came back with four fouls and Quincy Guerrier went to the line for two shots. Guerrier hit both shots for a 74-69 lead.

Klesmit air-balled a three-pointer and Storr then missed on a drive.

Illinois kept coming and UW had no answers.

Domask scored on back-to-back possessions and Shannon converted a three-point play for an 81-71 lead with 2:13 left.

UW’s victory chances were slipping away. When the time expired, Shannon found Domask and the two celebrated. It was clear this game meant a great deal to Domask.

