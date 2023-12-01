Former Wisconsin HC passed over for two head coach openings

Former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst did not spend much time away from college football after the Badgers fired him last October.

He quickly took an analyst job with Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns, where he has spent this season aiding what is currently an 11-1 football team with a chance to go to the College Football Playoff.

There were questions, somehow, about whether Chryst still had the desire to be a head coach and lead a program in today’s climate. After all, part of his departure from Wisconsin was reportedly due to him and AD Chris McIntosh not seeing eye-to-eye on how to operate in the current age of college football.

Well, a recent report made it seem like Chryst was ready to put his hat in the ring for a few open jobs. Portland, Oregon sportswriter Kerry Eggers reported last weekend that Oregon State is considering Chryst, and that he’d be interviewing there on Monday. He also added that Chryst is being considered for the Indiana opening after it fired longtime HC Tom Allen.

Two strong candidates being considered by Oregon State: Trent Bray and Paul Chryst, the latter being interviewed Monday. Chryst, the former head coach at Wisconsin, is serving as an analyst at Texas this season. He is also being considered for the Indiana job. With his resume and… — Kerry Eggers (@kerryeggers) November 27, 2023

Then, in the last week, Oregon State elevated defensive coordinator Trent Bray to head coach, while Indiana hired former James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti. Neither went through and hired Chryst, and it’s unknown how much consideration each program gave him.

Nevertheless, we’re starting to see Chryst’s name in the ongoing coach carousel. So the long-time Badger coach could be finding a new home sooner rather than later.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire