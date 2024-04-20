Former Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn gets transfer prediction to ACC power

Former Wisconsin star guard Chucky Hepburn has received an On3 transfer prediction to choose ACC power Louisville.

Hepburn entered the transfer portal on Thursday after three decorated years with the Badgers. He played in and started 103 games over that time, averaging 32.1 minutes, 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals on 42% shooting and 36% from three.

Related: An updated look at Wisconsin basketball’s 2024-25 roster after Chucky Hepburn’s departure

A potential transfer to Louisville would be a bit of a shock. The Cardinals went 8-24 (3-17 ACC) in 2023-24. The program fired former coach Kenny Payne after the season, then replaced him with College of Charleston head coach Pat Kelsey.

The thought among college basketball circles is Hepburn and former Omaha transfer forward Frankie Fidler could be a package deal. Louisville certainly has the history, pedigree and fanbase to make a splash like this one. But it would be a bit of a surprise with other top programs in the market for top transfers.

Wisconsin transfer Chucky Hepburn (@ChuckyHepburn) has picked up a prediction for @LouisvilleMBB via @On3sports. Hepburn averaged 9/3/4 as a junior for the Badgers. — Heat Check (@HeatCheckHoops) April 20, 2024

Monitor this space as we soon hear from Hepburn and Fidler, two of the more important transfers left on the board.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire