Former Wisconsin guard to announce transfer commitment later today (Sunday, April 21)

Former Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian will announce his transfer commitment at 3 p.m. central, 4 p.m. eastern on Sunday, April 21.

The fan-favorite guard earned plenty of interest after entering the transfer portal on March 24. He’s taken official visits to Ole Miss and to Big Ten rivals Nebraska, Maryland and Indiana.

Related: An updated list of Wisconsin basketball’s transfer portal targets

Essegian recently received an On3 transfer prediction to choose the Big Ten rival Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The sharpshooter struggled in 2023-24 after losing much of his playing time, averaging just 7.3 minutes and 3.2 points per game. There remains promise from his freshman season, however, which saw the guard average 27.4 minutes and 11.7 points.

Essegian is one of numerous Wisconsin Badgers to have entered the transfer portal since the end of the season. A.J. Storr has already committed to Kansas, while Chucky Hepburn, Gus Yalden and others remain uncommitted.

I will be announcing my commitment @ 3:00 pm central — Connor Essegian (@CEssegian) April 21, 2024

Meanwhile, Wisconsin is still working to replace the minutes, production and experience of departed starters Hepburn, Storr and Tyler Wahl. Essegian is another loss to add to that list — as his role would’ve likely increased in 2024-25.

All signs now point towards him suiting up for a Big Ten rival.

UPDATE: Essegian committed to Nebraska at 3 p.m. central

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire