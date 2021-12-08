Former Wisconsin G Kobe King has a successful Valparaiso debut

After nearly two years away from college basketball, former Badger guard Kobe King returned to the hardwood on Tuesday. The La Crosse native recently gained eligibility at Valparaiso, and has joined forces with fellow former Badgers in Trevor Anderson and Joe Hedstrom.

In his first collegiate game since January 24, 2020, King scored 19 points in a team-high 23 minutes off the bench. The former Badger went 9-for-13 from the field in a 101-58 win over East-West University.

“It felt good,” said King following the win “It felt very good. My adrenaline was high. I just wanted to be out there and wanted to be with my teammates instead of going at them in practice.”

Led by King and Anderson, the Beacons will now prepare for Missouri Valley Conference play starting in a few short weeks.