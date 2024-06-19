Former Wisconsin forward gets NBA workout with Utah Jazz

Former Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl recently worked out with the Utah Jazz, according to KSTP’s Darren Wolfson.

Wahl was one of the several NBA draft-eligible players to work out with the Jazz according to Wolfson, along with Melvin Ajinca, Ulrich Chomche, Tyler Kolek (Marquette) and Ajay Mitchell (UCSB).

The five-year Wisconsin veteran exhausted his final year of eligibility in 2023-24. He is now working to start his professional basketball career and has already had several pre-draft workouts.

Wahl’s decorated Wisconsin career came to an end after 162 appearances — 121 of them starts. His final per-game averages included 26.2 minutes, 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals on 47.7% shooting.

His most productive statistical season came in 2021-22 on a Badgers team that won the Big Ten regular season title. He averaged 30.5 minutes, 11.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals on 51% shooting that season as he, Johnny Davis and Chucky Hepburn led one of the best Wisconsin teams over the last decade.

The versatile forward played an integral role in Wisconsin’s success since joining the team in 2019. The Badgers won two Big Ten regular season titles in that span, including the 2021-22 team’s exceptional 25-8 overall record and 15-5 mark in Big Ten play.

He and the Badgers did not carry that play into the postseason. But Wahl was at the center of a lively half-decade of Wisconsin basketball.

Draft-eligible players who worked out for the Utah #Jazz today:

Melvin Ajinca (France), Ulrich Chomche (Cameroon), Tyler Kolek (Marquette), Ajay Mitchell (UCSB), + Lakeville native and once upon a time @KSTP intern for a day Tyler Wahl (Wisconsin). pic.twitter.com/4XnctTMrxJ — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) June 17, 2024

The former Badger is not expected to be selected in the upcoming NBA draft. The Jazz have picks No. 10 and 29 in the first round, plus No. 32 overall at the start of the second round. It’s a near impossibility that the Jazz select Wahl with any of those picks. His likely NBA path is via a training camp invite or G-League contract.

Wahl could also follow the long line of successful Wisconsin players to find professional success overseas. Brad Davison, Nigel Hayes, Ethan Happ, Nate Reuvers and Sam Dekker all have found success taking that route.

