Former Wisconsin football top class of 2022 target enters transfer portal

LSU redshirt freshman edge rusher Jaxon Howard plans to enter the transfer portal when the spring window opens later this month, according to 247Sports.

Howard was 247Sports’ No. 131 player in the class of 2022, No. 20 edge rusher and No. 1 recruit from his home state of Minnesota.

Wisconsin was one of the many top programs to offer the former four-star recruit coming out of high school. His loaded offer sheet included Michigan, in-state Minnesota, Wisconsin, Alabama, Miami, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Tennessee and Washington.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota native played in just five games for the Tigers in 2023, during which he recorded only two total tackles.

Howard should be heavily-pursued once the spring portal window opens. There was a connection with the previous Wisconsin staff, so it may be a long shot for the Badgers to get involved.

