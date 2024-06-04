Former Wisconsin football superstar appears on 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Former Wisconsin star running back Montee Ball earned a spot on the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot on Monday, per an announcement from the National Football Foundation.

Over his three-year career in Madison, Ball was a two-time All-American and the 2011 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. The Wentzville, Missouri native totaled a staggering 4,749 yards, 73 touchdowns and 118.7 yards per appearance in 40 games at UW.

Among the superstar outputs, perhaps his most memorable performance arrived in Wisconsin’s 70-31 victory in the 2012 Big Ten title game. Ball rushed 21 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns to seal the deal, a year after the Badgers’ Rose Bowl appearance in 2011.

Ball would go on to play in 21 games for the Denver Broncos after being drafted 58th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft.

One of the greatest of all-time 🐐🌹 Montee Ball is on the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot ‼️ 🔗 | https://t.co/xSNItFQ1Sr https://t.co/WHqetQSJYF pic.twitter.com/2raiBdRayz — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) June 3, 2024

The legendary running back was inducted into the UW Hall of Fame in 2023. Regardless of the College Football Hall of Fame outcome, he will forever be cemented as one of the greatest running backs in Wisconsin history.

The group on the 2025 ballot , which was compiled by the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame, includes 178 total players and 43 total coaches from both the FBS and FCS ranks.

The 2025 ballot was emailed to more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers who will submit votes to the NFF’s Honors Court through July 1. The Court will then deliberate and select the class.

