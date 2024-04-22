Former Wisconsin football player re-signs with Texans

The NFL Draft begins Thursday and some athletes around the league are still finding new homes in free agency, but former Wisconsin running back Dare Ogunbowale is staying with his current team, signing a one-year deal with the Texans.

Ogunbowale will return to Houston for a third consecutive season with the team. In 2023, the running back most notably nailed a 29-yard field goal in the team’s 39-37 win over the Buccaneers in Week 9.

When it comes to his traditional position, Ogunbowale turned eight carries into 35 yards while also adding two receptions for 18 yards over 12 contests last season. He’ll likely vie for reps behind Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce in 2024.

The #Texans are re-signing RB and core special teamer Dare Ogunbowale, source said. A third-down back, Ogunbowale earned national fame with a successful field goal last season, and with the new kickoff rules, anything is possible. He gets a 1-year deal. pic.twitter.com/3r6j0nreEk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2024

