Former Wisconsin football player petitions for readmission

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus stands on the sideline before the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Indianapolis. Cephus is suing the school because he says a disciplinary probe it is conducting while he's trying to defend himself in a criminal sexual assault case violates his rights. Cephus was suspended from the Badgers in August after he was charged with sexually assaulting two drunken women in his apartment. Cephus says the sex was consensual. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Former Wisconsin Badgers football player Quintez Cephus has filed a petition to be readmitted to the University of Wisconsin-Madison after he was found not guilty of sexually assaulting two female students.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Wednesday that Cephus directed his attorneys on Tuesday to file the petition. They are asking for a response by Thursday.

The filing is confidential and Cephus' attorney Stephen Meyer declined further comment.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank will decide whether to readmit Cephus in consultation with the school's Title IX coordinator.

The 21-year-old Cephus was found not guilty Friday of second- and third-degree sexual assault. He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Monday that he wants to play football again.

Cephus was suspended from the Badgers and later expelled from school after being charged.

