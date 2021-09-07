A former Wisconsin FB named captain of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers named former Wisconsin fullback Derek Watt a team captain yesterday.

The former Badger is entering his 6th NFL season and second with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As seen above, he joins QB Ben Roethlisberger and DE Cameron Heyward as the three Steelers that will wear the “C” on their chest this season.

He enters the year with 19 career carries, 49 rushing yards, 1 touchdown, 10 catches, 152 receiving yards and a total of 43 special teams tackles.

Something else to note along with this news, the 2021 Steelers boast the most Wisconsin products of any NFL team—FB Derek Watt, OLB T.J. Watt, LB Joe Schobert and DE Isaiahh Loudermilk.

