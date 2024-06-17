Former Wisconsin DL picked by ProFootballFocus to break out in 2024 NFL season

Former Wisconsin and current Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton was included on the ProFootballFocus 2024 NFL All-Breakout Defense by Gordon McGuinness on Friday.

The group also included Green Bay Packers DL Karl Brooks, Atlanta Falcons edge Arnold Ebiketie, Seattle Seahawks edge Boye Mafe, Baltimore Ravens LB Trenton Simpson, Dallas Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown, Chicago Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson, Minnesota Vikings CB Mekhi Blackmon, Buffalo Bills CB Christian Benford, Cincinnati Bengals S Jordan Battle and Kansas City Chiefs S Chamarri Conner.

Benton earns this honor as he enters his second NFL season. His rookie campaign in Pittsburgh included 36 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, 8 quarterback hits, 1.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 pass deflections and an overall PFF grade of 74.8.

The former second-round pick capped off a stellar college career by being Wisconsin’s best defensive player in 2022. His four-year collegiate tenure included 80 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, 4 pass deflections and 1 forced fumble.

The rising star is projected to start for the Steelers at nose tackle in 2024 as he looks to further establish his role at the NFL level.

It’s safe to say Wisconsin dearly missed Benton’s presence during the 2023 season. His on-field, off-field splits were severe during what was a rocky 2022 season. The Badgers are still searching for his replacement along the defensive line and although there is some top-end high school talent entering the program, it enters 2024 without a Benton-like presence in the middle of the defensive line.

