Former Wisconsin defensive lineman transfer commits to Liberty

Former Wisconsin defensive lineman Mike Jarvis committed to Liberty on Saturday.

The redshirt junior previously entered the portal on April 24 after not seeing much game action during his three years with the Badgers.

Jarvis originally joined the program as a three-star recruit in the class of 2021. He was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 836 player in the class, No. 105 defensive lineman and No. 13 recruit from his home state of New Jersey.

His move to Liberty brings the number of Wisconsin class of 2021 commits to have entered the transfer portal or left the sport entirely to 10 of the 21 players. The only members of the class still in Wisconsin’s starting lineup are OT Riley Mahlman, S Hunter Wohler, LB Darryl Peterson, CB Ricardo Hallman and LB Jake Chaney.

Jarvis joins a Liberty program that went 13-1 in 2023 in its first season as a Conference USA member. Head coach Jamey Chadwell is considered one of the rising names in the sport and is sure to have a power conference job in the coming years.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, is still in the transfer portal searching for depth and talent along the defensive line.

