Former Wisconsin defensive lineman signs with the Atlanta Falcons

Ben Kenney
·1 min read
Former Wisconsin Badger defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu signed with the Atlanta Falcons today, that after working out for the team last week.

The 3-4 nose tackle had spent most of his two-year career in Detroit before today, playing several years on their practice squad and as a reserve but never seeing the field.

He will now get a shot to make the roster in Atlanta and add to the long list of Wisconsin products on NFL active rosters.

