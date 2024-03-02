Former Wisconsin defensive lineman joins Florida coaching staff

Former Wisconsin defensive lineman Jeremy Patterson is joining the staff at Florida as an assistant defensive line coach and graduate assistant, according to a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

He joins the traditional SEC power after having previously been a player development assistant at Rutgers.

Patterson played at Wisconsin from 2014-2016, appearing in four total games along the defensive line — two each in 2015 and 2016. He then transferred to Tennessee State for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. His second stop included 18 total games, 18 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

The former Badger joins a Florida program coming off three consecutive losing seasons and a 5-7 2023 campaign. He will help coach a defensive line that in 2023 had Florida finish with the No. 81-ranked rush defense with 155.58 yards allowed per game.

SOURCE: Rutgers player development staffer Jeremy Patterson is expected to join the Florida staff as an assistant D-line coach/GA. Patterson played defensive line at Wisconsin and Tennessee State. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 2, 2024

