Former Wisconsin defensive lineman commits to an ACC newcomer

Former Wisconsin defensive lineman T.J. Bollers committed to ACC newcomer Cal on Thursday.

Bollers previously entered the portal on April 15 after three years with the Badgers.

Related: Wisconsin football 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker

He originally joined the program as a four-star edge rusher in Wisconsin’s decorated class of 2021 — specifically ranked as the No. 159 overall recruit in the class, No. 11 edge rusher and No. 2 recruit from his home state of Iowa. The former outside linebacker was unable to find a role on the field, however, as he never perfectly fit into Jim Leonhard’s 3-4 defense or Mike Tressel’s 3-3-5 approach.

The Badgers tried moving Bollers to defensive line after he couldn’t crack the field at outside linebacker. Despite the program being razor-thin along the defensive line entering 2024, Bollers still entered the portal to seek a starting role elsewhere.

He finished his Wisconsin career with two total tackles in 16 games of action — most of that action coming on special teams.

The former top recruit now joins a Cal program that went 6-7 in its final year in the Pac 12 in 2023. It is now joining the new-look ACC along with Stanford.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, is still searching in the portal for help along the defensive line. The program has recently added offensive line depth, with defensive improvements sure to follow.

For more on Wisconsin’s transfer portal activity this spring, check out our 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire