Former Wisconsin defensive lineman commits to Cincinnati

Former Wisconsin defensive lineman Darian Varner committed to Cincinnati earlier this morning.

He is off to the Big 12 school after playing three seasons at Temple and one at Wisconsin. His Temple career finished with all-conference honors and plenty of flashy plays, having entered the portal for the first time after a 35-tackle, 12.5 tackle-for-loss, 7.5-sack 2022 campaign.

Varner then had minimal impact in Madison last season, recording only five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He now joins a Cincinnati program under head coach Scott Satterfield that went 3-9 in 2023 and 1-8 in its first season in the Big 12.

Varner and Rodas Johnson, who also transferred out, leave behind a defensive line room in Madison that will rely on James Thompson Jr., Curt Neal, T.J. Bollers and others to hold strong up front. Stating the obvious, it does not appear to be one of the Badgers’ strengths entering 2024.

