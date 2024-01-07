Former Wisconsin defensive lineman commits to an SEC power

Former Wisconsin defensive lineman Rodas Johnson committed to Texas A&M last night.

Johnson played for the Badgers from 2019 to 2023. He was a full-time starter in 2022 and 2023, during which he played in 24 contests and recorded 42 tackles, nine tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections.

He now commits to a Texas A&M program under new head coach Mike Elko that currently has 17 transfer commitments and the No. 3-ranked transfer class in the country.

Johnson leaves behind a defensive line room in Madison that will rely on James Thompson Jr., Curt Neal, T.J. Bollers and others to hold strong up front. Where things stand today, it’s likely the biggest weakness on the team entering 2024.

Out of all of the transfers Wisconsin has lost this offseason, Johnson may prove to be the most impactful.

