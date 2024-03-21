Former Wisconsin defensive line coach resigns from position at Michigan

Former Wisconsin defensive line coach Greg Scruggs has resigned from his position as defensive line coach at Michigan, according to several reports.

This news comes after Scruggs was recently arrested for OWI — just one month after reports surfaced of him leaving Wisconsin for the same position on Sherrone Moore’s staff and eight days after Michigan officially announced his hire.

A recent report from the Michigan Insider noted that Scruggs was at twice the legal BAC limit at the time of his arrest on the morning of March 16. Michigan suspended Scruggs indefinitely later that day. He has now reportedly resigned five days later.

Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs has resigned, per a statement from coach Sherrone Moore. Scruggs was recently arrested for driving while intoxicated in Ann Arbor. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) March 21, 2024

The former NFL defensive line coach spent just 2023 with the Badgers, though previously worked for four years under Luke Fickell at Cincinnati — two as director of player development and two as defensive line coach.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire