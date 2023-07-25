Former Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard takes job with Big Ten West rival

What an interesting offseason it’s been in and around the Wisconsin football program. After all the changes with Luke Fickell, Phil Longo and others entering the picture, legendary Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard found his way out.

Well, we finally have news on where Leonhard will coach next year. Illinois announced today the program is hiring the legendary Wisconsin defensive coordinator as a senior football analyst.

Leonhard joins former Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema and former Badgers Aaron Henry and Antonio Fenelus in Champaign.

There were many ways for the Leonhard story to progress after his time at Wisconsin came to an end, including other head coach or defensive coordinator jobs. Speaking objectively, this is by far the funniest possible outcome. Not only does he join a group of former Badgers at Illinois, he’ll meet Wisconsin on the field as soon as October.

